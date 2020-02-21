Caregiver education meeting at St. Paul UMC Feb. 25
The Caregiver Education Group and St. Paul United Methodist Church sponsor meetings for caregivers on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in Room 155 at the church, 1144 M St. Parking is available beneath the church. Enter off 11th Street (between M and N streets). Everyone is welcome.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Gayle Resh, life enrichment coordinator at Southlake Village, will present "Active Aging: Engaging the Power Within You." She plans to focus on secrets of success and how to make caring for loved ones and ourselves a priority.

This presentation will provide information for family caregivers, family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors, as well as professional care providers. Time will be available for questions.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Suzy Campbell of the Caregiver Education Group at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.

