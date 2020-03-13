Caregiver education meeting at St. Paul March 24
Caregiver education meeting at St. Paul March 24

The Caregiver Education Group and St. Paul United Methodist Church sponsor meetings for caregivers on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in Room 155 at the church, 1144 M St. Parking is available beneath the church. Enter off 11th Street (between M and N streets). Everyone is welcome.

On Tuesday, March 24, Eldonna Rayburn of The Lexington and Rhonda Saunders of Hospice Community Care will present "What I Learned While Traveling With My Mother." Both have been caregivers and learned many useful tips while traveling with their loved ones that they will share to make traveling a more pleasant experience for caregivers. 

This presentation will provide information for family caregivers, family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors, as well as professional care providers. Time will be available for questions.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Suzy Campbell of the Caregiver Education Group at suzycam54@gmail.com or 402-802-2309.

