Cancer Survivors Day event June 6
Cancer Survivors Day event June 6

The 29th annual Cancer Survivors Day event for cancer survivors and their families and friends will take place Sunday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for registration, and attendees will receive a keepsake photo and light meal. 

The program starts at 5:45 p.m. Speakers will include Anita Whittle, yoga instructor; Karen Morris, cancer survivor and mental health professional, and Jen Davidson, pastor. 

Meet other cancer survivors and hear messages of hope and how to live your best life. The event is open to cancer survivors and one guest. RSVP by June 1 at https://nebraskacancercoalition.wildapricot.org/event-3778450 or call 402-219-7433.

