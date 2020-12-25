Can a healthy diet prevent memory loss?

Our brains are the control center of our body, requiring about 20 percent of our daily caloric consumption to function. The foods we eat play a large role in the structure and health of our brains.

As we age, it is common to experience some “tip of the tongue syndrome” or failure to recall information. There is no cure for this, but a nutritious diet packed with essential vitamins and minerals can have both short- and long-term benefits. A brain-healthy diet combined with adequate sleep, stress-reducing activities and exercise can improve concentration and problem-solving skills, and help delay the onset of short-term memory loss.

Consider increasing or adding the following foods in your diet:

• Beans – High levels of vitamins B-6 and B-12 are linked to lower levels of homocysteine, an amino acid that has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

• Oranges – Vitamin C can have a protective effect on the brain and dissolves toxic plaques that are found in individuals with memory loss.

• Nuts and seeds – Vitamin E promotes healthy blood flow, especially to the brain.