BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing adapting to the pandemic

The most unique year in the nearly 20-year history of The Landing, an Immanuel Community, has brought out the best in its 160 residents and the 110 full- and part-time staff members who care for them.
“Safety of our residents and staff is a daily conversation here at The Landing,” said John Croghan, executive director of the retirement community at 3500 Faulkner Drive. “Thanks to the highly collaborative attitude of our staff, residents and their loved ones, the transition of adjusting to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has gone as smoothly as possible.”
The not-for-profit provider in south-central Lincoln will mark its 20th anniversary in the fall of 2021. The retirement community had just completed a major capital renovation, capped in the spring of 2020, when the public health crisis took effect last March.
The ‘new normal’
In adjusting to the “new normal,” Croghan said residents and staff are to be commended for discovering options that minimize disruption of daily schedules while exercising safety protocols such as facial coverings and social distancing, Croghan said.
“Life enrichment activities have returned, working closely with health measures recommended by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Department,” reported Croghan, citing patio entertainment, outdoor exercise, and outdoor music programs.
Thrive by Immanuel, the fitness center and warm-water (88-degree) swimming pool at The Landing, reopened for residents in late June with safety protocols in place. Due to the pandemic, the fitness center has followed recommendations and temporarily suspended its public memberships.
“We’re working in accordance with Health Department guidelines and limiting the number of residents exercising in the main workout area and in the swimming pool,” said Wellness Manager Lee Johnson.
Johnson said the topic of reopening fitness facilities to the public will be revisited when Immanuel clinical operations determine that COVID-19 numbers safely reach a level to warrant such discussion. In addition to serving residents of The Landing, Thrive by Immanuel has about 275 names on its public-membership rolls.
Innovative thinking
If there is an upside to the pandemic, Croghan reflected, it’s the number of innovative ideas spawned by creative thinkers in an attempt to restore as much normalcy as possible.
“We’re a microcosm of the greater community,” Croghan said. “The challenges we’ve faced have led to discovering new ways to operate.”
Meals are once again being served in the new dining area for those who wish to join their fellow residents, and worship services – led by Pastor Renae Johnson on Sunday morning (socially distanced) and afternoon (via Zoom format) – have been warmly received.
“In a variety of ways, technology has been warmly embraced by residents as a means of staying connected,” Croghan commented.
And, as of late August, The Landing now allows visitation with loved ones, at a designated indoor station with a plexiglass divider. Facial coverings and social distancing are required during visitation.
“We are looking for a variety of ways to help our residents connect with neighbors,” Croghan added. “The Landing is allowing move-ins currently with different safety protocols as we continue to move forward during this pandemic.”
About The Landing
The Landing at Williamsburg features a complete continuing care campus and is composed of 138 apartment homes: 90 Independent Retirement Living, 34 Assisted Living, and 14 Memory Support.
In addition, long-term and skilled nursing support is available at two small homes located on campus: the Cove House and Harbor House, available through a collaboration with Tabitha, a local skilled nursing organization.
For more details, call 402-413-7714 or visit www.immanuel.com.
