BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing adapting to the pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The most unique year in the nearly 20-year history of The Landing, an Immanuel Community, has brought out the best in its 160 residents and the 110 full- and part-time staff members who care for them.

“Safety of our residents and staff is a daily conversation here at The Landing,” said John Croghan, executive director of the retirement community at 3500 Faulkner Drive. “Thanks to the highly collaborative attitude of our staff, residents and their loved ones, the transition of adjusting to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has gone as smoothly as possible.”

The not-for-profit provider in south-central Lincoln will mark its 20th anniversary in the fall of 2021. The retirement community had just completed a major capital renovation, capped in the spring of 2020, when the public health crisis took effect last March.

The ‘new normal’

In adjusting to the “new normal,” Croghan said residents and staff are to be commended for discovering options that minimize disruption of daily schedules while exercising safety protocols such as facial coverings and social distancing, Croghan said.