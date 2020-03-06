BUSINESS NOTE: Loyalty, leadership, longevity at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center

Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility, will seek qualified applicants to join its team of high-performing professionals at a Nursing Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at LRC, 1001 South St.

“We seek qualified clinicians, especially CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants), LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurses) and RNs (Registered Nurses) whose talents match our mission,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish.

Qualified candidates in other areas, such as food service personnel and other ancillary departments, are also encouraged to apply at the event. Special activities and refreshments are planned throughout the career fair.

Fish said Lancaster Rehab Center currently employs 275 workers. She added that a new wage scale has been implemented to reward current employees and to create an added incentive for new recruits. Current vacancies for nursing positions at the center are for both 8- and 12-hour shifts. Additional compensation is available for nurses who work nighttime shifts.

Success based on the three L’s: Loyalty, Leadership, Longevity

Fish said Lancaster Rehab’s success story is based on three principles, known as the “three L’s”: Loyalty, Leadership and Longevity.