BUSINESS NOTE: Loyalty, leadership, longevity at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center

Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility, will seek qualified applicants to join its team of high-performing professionals at a Nursing Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at LRC, 1001 South St.
“We seek qualified clinicians, especially CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants), LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurses) and RNs (Registered Nurses) whose talents match our mission,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish.
Qualified candidates in other areas, such as food service personnel and other ancillary departments, are also encouraged to apply at the event. Special activities and refreshments are planned throughout the career fair.
Fish said Lancaster Rehab Center currently employs 275 workers. She added that a new wage scale has been implemented to reward current employees and to create an added incentive for new recruits. Current vacancies for nursing positions at the center are for both 8- and 12-hour shifts. Additional compensation is available for nurses who work nighttime shifts.
You have free articles remaining.
Success based on the three L’s: Loyalty, Leadership, Longevity
Fish said Lancaster Rehab’s success story is based on three principles, known as the “three L’s”: Loyalty, Leadership and Longevity.
Loyalty – Cindy Blankenau, a registered nurse at LRC, was recognized recently for five years of perfect employment attendance. Fourteen employees at Lancaster Rehab Center recorded perfect attendance records at work last year, and 11 of those 14 possessed multiple years of perfect attendance at work.
Leadership – A mentoring program is in place to ensure a smooth transition for new members of the Lancaster Rehab team and to help them get off to a running start. The program is one of many factors that help Lancaster Rehabilitation Center score exceedingly well with its residents: Fish said a customer satisfaction survey indicated that for the past two years, 98% of all residents responded that they felt they were treated with dignity and respect.
Longevity – Barb Diers, a ward clerk, leads an impressive list of employees with longtime employment service records. She was recently recognized for 48 years of employment service at Lancaster Rehab. A total of 27 employees have 15-plus years of employment at LRC; 17 have worked there at least 20 years.
Do you possess qualities that match the high level of standards at Lancaster Rehab Center? Apply at the Nursing Career Fair, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12.