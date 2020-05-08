BUSINESS NOTE: Lancaster Rehabilitation Center to honor its ‘heroes’ next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heroes aren’t born … they’re made.

That axiom has never been more evident as it is now at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, where well-trained, educated heroes are utilizing their skill sets to best meet the needs of patients and residents.

With the coronavirus pandemic posing unprecedented challenges to America’s health care professionals, National Skilled Nursing Care Week (May 10-16) arrives at an extremely opportune time. Although no one knows how long the pandemic will last, one thing’s for certain: Health care professionals are playing a critical role in caring for residents and saving lives.

Lancaster Rehabilitation Center didn’t get to be Nebraska’s largest skilled nursing care facility by accident. Its staff is composed of a team of compassionate professionals focused on common goals in order to meet the needs of patients and residents. Their mission is to be the premier choice for compassionate care and the highest quality of life possible for those entrusted to the LRC staff.

A total of 275 employees are caring for the health and safety of the 220 residents and patients at the facility at 1001 South St.

Meet the heroes