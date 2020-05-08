BUSINESS NOTE: Lancaster Rehabilitation Center to honor its ‘heroes’ next week

Heroes aren’t born … they’re made.
That axiom has never been more evident as it is now at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, where well-trained, educated heroes are utilizing their skill sets to best meet the needs of patients and residents.
With the coronavirus pandemic posing unprecedented challenges to America’s health care professionals, National Skilled Nursing Care Week (May 10-16) arrives at an extremely opportune time. Although no one knows how long the pandemic will last, one thing’s for certain: Health care professionals are playing a critical role in caring for residents and saving lives.
Lancaster Rehabilitation Center didn’t get to be Nebraska’s largest skilled nursing care facility by accident. Its staff is composed of a team of compassionate professionals focused on common goals in order to meet the needs of patients and residents. Their mission is to be the premier choice for compassionate care and the highest quality of life possible for those entrusted to the LRC staff.
A total of 275 employees are caring for the health and safety of the 220 residents and patients at the facility at 1001 South St.
Meet the heroes
“The heroes working here were trained and educated to be ready for a pandemic such as this,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish. “Our heroes are being supported with the tools and equipment they need to do their work.”
Fish extends her thanks to the facility’s internal team in central supply, its local agencies, and others such as its trade associations and vendors.
“The community support we’ve received during these challenging times has been heartwarming,” said Fish, listing as an example a donation of four iPads from Neighborhood Pharmacy and LifeLoop to help residents and patients communicate with loved ones.
Time to celebrate
The pandemic has led to social distancing and rules that prohibit friends and family from entering skilled nursing facilities, but it won’t stand in the way of activities at Lancaster Rehab Center to honor National Skilled Nursing Care Week. That will include recognition of all mothers who live and work at LRC, “superhero” games and “superhero” sandwiches.
LRC is even bringing back the ever-popular “cow-pie bingo” game to add some much-needed laughter during these difficult times!
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!