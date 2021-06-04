BUSINESS NOTE: Integrated health care at Alivation

Alivation’s approach to integrated health care gives you the highest standard of personalized care from the best professionals in the region.

Alivation, formerly Premier Psychiatric LLC, is located at the southeast corner of 84th and Old Cheney Road and is the leading mental health provider in the region, featuring integrated Pharmacy, Primary Care, Aesthetics, and Research divisions, all in the same location.

Everything you need for top-quality care – from counseling and therapy to vaccinations and TMS – can be found in one convenient location.

“We’re always taking new patients with every kind of health insurance, and we’ve had the tremendous opportunity to partner with thousands of patients in their care,” said Dr. Walt Duffy, founder, owner and chief medical officer of the integrated health care organization in southeast Lincoln.

Alivation’s umbrella of services includes Alivation Health-Behavioral Health/Brain Health and Primary Care, Alivation Pharmacy, Alivation Research and Alivation Aesthetics. All services are conveniently located under one roof at 8550 Cuthills Circle.

Services defined