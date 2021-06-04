BUSINESS NOTE: Integrated health care at Alivation

Alivation’s approach to integrated health care gives you the highest standard of personalized care from the best professionals in the region.
Alivation, formerly Premier Psychiatric LLC, is located at the southeast corner of 84th and Old Cheney Road and is the leading mental health provider in the region, featuring integrated Pharmacy, Primary Care, Aesthetics, and Research divisions, all in the same location.
Everything you need for top-quality care – from counseling and therapy to vaccinations and TMS – can be found in one convenient location.
“We’re always taking new patients with every kind of health insurance, and we’ve had the tremendous opportunity to partner with thousands of patients in their care,” said Dr. Walt Duffy, founder, owner and chief medical officer of the integrated health care organization in southeast Lincoln.
Alivation’s umbrella of services includes Alivation Health-Behavioral Health/Brain Health and Primary Care, Alivation Pharmacy, Alivation Research and Alivation Aesthetics. All services are conveniently located under one roof at 8550 Cuthills Circle.
Services defined
Behavioral health – Alivation will create an individualized plan in consultation with you, and potentially your family or any referring clinicians. Brain/behavioral health treatment options include individual therapy, marital or family therapy, psychopharmacology, TMS and neurologist specialist, and patient and family education. Members of the behavioral health team at Alivation are connected by a common denominator – they share an investment in your wellness.
Primary care – Alivation is your primary care clinic in Lincoln. From women’s health care to infants and adolescents, Alivation goes above and beyond for patients of all ages, putting your health and well-being first. With a wide array of services, Alivation’s team can provide high levels of care for newborns, small children, teenagers and adults.
Pharmacy – The full-service pharmacy at Alivation is staffed by experts who will help answer your questions and assist you with anything related to prescriptions or dosages.
Aesthetics – Alivation offers cutting-edge treatments by combining skin and medical expertise with advanced technology. The aesthetics team at Alivation provides customized plans to give you the confidence you need and deserve.
Research – Alivation Research LLC takes part in research studies that help further science and medicine. Dr. Duffy has been the principal investigator on numerous clinical trials over the past 16 years. Some areas of focus have been in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder, PTSD, Tourette syndrome, tardive dyskinesia (TD), generalized anxiety disorder, schizophrenia, ADHD, autism, dementia, Lewy body dementia (LBD), Parkinson’s disease, and Asperger syndrome.
Goals, objectives
Alivation Health offers broad, innovative services including brain and behavioral health, primary care, an on-site pharmacy, aesthetics and a research institute. But, they’re more than a one-stop shop.
“Every person -- whether a provider, an executive or part of the support team -- is working to bring next-level patient care,” said Duffy. “We're focused on improving outcomes and spend great time and resources on the very best assessments and treatments.”
To schedule an appointment at Alivation, call (402) 476-6060, option 0. Learn more at Alivation.com.