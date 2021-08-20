BUSINESS NOTE: Grand Lodge joins Immanuel family

In addition, skilled-nursing care is also offered at two facilities owned and operated by Tabitha. Built to accommodate up to 34 residents, the facilities are located north of The Landing.

Yankee Hill Village has 47 independent-living apartments, 59 assisted-living units, and 16 for memory support. Yankee Hill Village has approximately 75 team members.

President/CEO comments

"We're excited and humbled by the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Lincoln and Des Moines and welcome these communities to the Immanuel family," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Immanuel and Lifespace hold similar values in caring for the health and well-being of seniors, employees and their families. We're honored to continue to carry on this mission of service."

The acquisition of these communities extends Immanuel's Midwest commitment to Iowa and Nebraska while allowing Lifespace an opportunity to continue focusing on geographic regions where it currently has multiple communities.

"Immanuel is an ideal organization to carry on the foundation of excellent resident and employee experiences that Lifespace has created at Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve. As we sustainably grow our mission in other areas, we confidently and comfortably entrust the well-being of residents and team members to Immanuel's earned reputation across the region," added Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace president and CEO.

