BUSINESS NOTE: Grand Lodge joins Immanuel family

Immanuel Communities, a proud owner of more than a dozen retirement communities in Nebraska and Iowa, including two locations in Lincoln, announces the purchase of a third retirement community in Lincoln.
Grand Lodge, located at South 80th and Pioneers Boulevard, was one of two retirement communities purchased by Immanuel Communities from Lifespace Communities, effective Aug. 1, 2021. Immanuel also assumed ownership of Deerfield, a Lifespace retirement community in Des Moines, Iowa.
Immanuel now owns and operates 16 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term-care retirement communities on nine campuses, including The Landing at Williamsburg Village, 3500 Faulkner Dr., and Yankee Hill Village, 8401 S. 33rd St., both in south Lincoln.
Immanuel Communities and Lifespace Communities are both not-for-profit, resident- and employee-first senior living organizations.
“These organizations share a common commitment in putting residents and employees first,” said John Croghan, regional director of Community Operations for Immanuel’s three Lincoln locations. “Their cultural and operational mission-driven values lean on hospitality-infused philosophies to create meaningful, memorable and extraordinary experiences for residents.”
Croghan’s promotion to his current regional position coincided with the announcement of the expansion of the Immanuel family of communities.
Immanuel has owned The Landing at Williamsburg Village since it opened in 2001. In 2017, Immanuel acquired what was then Clark Jeary Retirement Community and later renamed it Yankee Hill Village.
Deerfield and Grand Lodge join Immanuel’s existing Signature Communities. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these communities offer full campus amenities for a thriving retirement living experience.
Not-for-profit mission
Deeply rooted in Nebraska, Immanuel was founded in Omaha over 130 years ago and since then has been committed to a not-for-profit mission.
“What that means for residents and their family is they know we are dedicated to significantly investing directly into enhancing programming, updating our communities and supporting other like-minded organizations,” Croghan explained.
“It’s the difference in knowing decisions are being made in the best interest of those who matter most – residents.”
Numbers
In an Aug. 9 interview, Croghan said Grand Lodge has approximately 122 residents and 57 employees. The retirement community is comprised of 109 independent-living apartments and 10 assisted-living units.
The Landing has 90 independent-living apartments, 34 assisted-living units, and 14 for memory support. The Landing is home to between 155 and 160 residents, Croghan said, with about 110 workers on the payroll.
In addition, skilled-nursing care is also offered at two facilities owned and operated by Tabitha. Built to accommodate up to 34 residents, the facilities are located north of The Landing.
Yankee Hill Village has 47 independent-living apartments, 59 assisted-living units, and 16 for memory support. Yankee Hill Village has approximately 75 team members.
President/CEO comments
"We're excited and humbled by the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Lincoln and Des Moines and welcome these communities to the Immanuel family," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. "Immanuel and Lifespace hold similar values in caring for the health and well-being of seniors, employees and their families. We're honored to continue to carry on this mission of service."
The acquisition of these communities extends Immanuel's Midwest commitment to Iowa and Nebraska while allowing Lifespace an opportunity to continue focusing on geographic regions where it currently has multiple communities.
"Immanuel is an ideal organization to carry on the foundation of excellent resident and employee experiences that Lifespace has created at Deerfield and Grand Lodge at the Preserve. As we sustainably grow our mission in other areas, we confidently and comfortably entrust the well-being of residents and team members to Immanuel's earned reputation across the region," added Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace president and CEO.