BUSINESS NOTE: Employees rise to the occasion at Lancaster Rehab Center

The most challenging period in the history of Lancaster Rehabilitation Center is bringing out the very best in its 275 employees.
“I’d like to give a special shout-out to our team … their care, concern and compassion are extraordinary,” Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish said in a Facebook video address to residents’ families and loved ones. “There is no better team I’d rather work six-feet-apart from,” she mused, alluding to the recommended “social distancing” space.
Preparedness
Fish said the planning process to react to the coronavirus pandemic began already in early February, roughly a month before the virus began to apply its grip on the Midwest. Lancaster Rehab’s first communication to residents and their families went out Feb. 28.
In addition, daily webinars and conference calls at Lancaster Rehab ensure the most up-to-date resources and information.
The skilled-care facility also offers expanded care through capabilities of telemedicine, which it introduced in early 2019. Telemedicine involves the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology.
Safety first
As a result of the pandemic, communal dining and group activities have been discontinued temporarily at Lancaster Rehab to protect the health and safety of residents and staff. In addition, visitor restrictions took effect in early March.
Handwashing and sanitation stations are an everyday practice at the facility. In the interest of safety for residents and staff, all members and healthcare providers must pass a “symptoms checklist” upon checking in; temperatures are taken at that time.
In addition, residents are monitored daily for signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
Upbeat
Remaining upbeat during these challenging times, Lancaster Rehab:
- Redesigned its activity programming to include such things as window visits and hallway BINGO;
- Uses Facebook, Skype and Zoom meetings to stay in touch with families and loved ones;
- Employs an LMHP (Licensed Mental Health Professional) to assist with psychosocial support;
- And, established a Fun Committee for residents and staff with daily fun activities including a snack cart, ice cream deliveries, trivia games, and bubble pop as a stress reliever.
Perfect timing
Lancaster Rehab paused last week to observe National Doctors’ Day on March 30. “It was a perfect time to thank the PCP’s (Primary Care Physicians) that support LRC now and always,” said Fish.
