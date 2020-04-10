BUSINESS NOTE: Employees rise to the occasion at Lancaster Rehab Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most challenging period in the history of Lancaster Rehabilitation Center is bringing out the very best in its 275 employees.

“I’d like to give a special shout-out to our team … their care, concern and compassion are extraordinary,” Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish said in a Facebook video address to residents’ families and loved ones. “There is no better team I’d rather work six-feet-apart from,” she mused, alluding to the recommended “social distancing” space.

Preparedness

Fish said the planning process to react to the coronavirus pandemic began already in early February, roughly a month before the virus began to apply its grip on the Midwest. Lancaster Rehab’s first communication to residents and their families went out Feb. 28.

In addition, daily webinars and conference calls at Lancaster Rehab ensure the most up-to-date resources and information.

The skilled-care facility also offers expanded care through capabilities of telemedicine, which it introduced in early 2019. Telemedicine involves the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology.

Safety first