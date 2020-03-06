BUSINESS NOTE: Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable

The Lancaster County Crusade Against Colon Cancer (The Crusade) wants to spread the message that it is time to fight back. Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable. It is one of only a few cancers that can be prevented through the use of screening tests, yet it remains the second most common cause of cancer deaths for men and women in Nebraska and Lancaster County.

Unfortunately, at least one in three adults are not getting the recommended screening they need. If you are 50 or older, you should be screened for colon cancer. However, if you have a family history or are at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, you should begin screening at a younger age and may need to be tested more frequently. The decision to be screened before age 50 and after age 75 should be made on an individual basis between you and your doctor.

To improve screening locally, the Crusade has been encouraging people to get screened by distributing free colon cancer screening kits called fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Free kits are made available at participating pharmacies in Lincoln during the months of March and April. Please take advantage of this opportunity to get screened or share this message with friends and family to encourage screening.