With three locations in Lincoln, CBD American Shaman and owner Lance Schroeder have brought the highest quality of CBD oil on the market today into the Capital City.
The proprietary nanotechnology makes the CBD oil produced by American Shaman one of the most effective, and also helps the company rank as one of the top 10 in the world.
It’s made from a cannabis compound called cannabidiol (CBD) that is found in all cannabis plants. This compound interacts with the body through the endocannabinoid system, which is the system that regulates the body’s normal homeostasis. As the environment around us affects our body’s normal state of balance, the endocannabinoid system keeps our bodies leveled. CBD differs from THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) because it doesn’t cause the intoxicating, euphoric “high” associated with marijuana.
“One of the things I want people to know is to come in and talk with us,” Schroeder said. “We give a free sample. You can feel the effects of what it is doing, in most cases, before you even walk out of the store.”
The three locations are located near 48th and O streets, 27th and Cornhusker Highway and 16th and Old Cheney Road. The first store was opened in October of 2018.
“All I sell is CBD,” Schroeder said. “This is what we do, and we are highly educated. We have doctors, surgeons, pediatricians that are on our team that are actually researching CBD. They send us their blogs and their findings.
“There is a lot of education that goes into this, so we want to educate and help people with whatever we can help them with. We are here for one reason – to help people using CBD.”
CBD is known to have many therapeutic properties and is particularly effective for maintaining focus, offering pain management and helping in recovery from conditions. Schroeder himself has seen the benefits on his own body.
“I got really intrigued by it for what it’s done for me,” Schroeder said. “So, I thought I need to share this.”
