BUSINESS NOTE: CBD - What a relief!

Jim Cook accompanies his wife, Gwen, to parties, movies, church services, and trips to the grocery store. The Cooks recently returned from an eight-day vacation to Hawaii.

A charmed lifestyle, to be sure, but here’s the news hook: As recently as six months ago, Jim Cook was reclusive: he rarely left the house - for seven years.

The Cooks attribute Jim’s transformation to the discovery of CBD Remedies, a rapidly growing, locally owned business whose Gateway Mall store opening on Black Friday marked its third Lincoln location in just a little over two years. Success stories like the Cooks have been shared by word of mouth and have fueled the growth of CBD Remedies.

Anxiety relief has allowed Jim Cook – a formerly extroverted man with a lively sense of humor – to return to his old self. “Even my kids didn’t recognize him,” said Gwen Cook, who also credits CBD products for avoiding surgery on her vocal chords.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound from the cannabis plant and is a naturally occurring substance. It’s used in products like oils and edibles to impart a feeling of relaxation. To get the desired effects, users have multiple options for delivering CBD into the body such as topical ointments, transdermal patches, tinctures, edibles, nasal sprays, smoking and vaporizing.