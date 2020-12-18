BUSINESS NOTE: Busy calendar at The Landing

Practicing protocols and directed health measures isn’t all that’s happening at The Landing at Williamsburg Village.
The 160 residents who call the south-central Lincoln retirement community home are filling their calendars with holiday-themed activities through Immanuel Communities’ month-long “Christmas Around the World” celebration.
Residents at The Landing are encouraged to have their family participate in a few of the weekly themed activities – focused on Christmas traditions in Germany, Poland, England and Denmark – and to schedule calls or virtual visits with their loved ones to discuss and share projects.
The “digistyle” celebration of Christmas traditions around the world ranges from a Christmas cookie decorating challenge to engaging in a festive Christmas sweater scavenger hunt, and tackling a Christmas movie trivia contest featuring scenes from iconic Christmas films such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
‘Creative approach’
John Croghan, executive director of The Landing at Williamsburg Village, commended Life Enrichment Manager Jeannie Schlotfeld and her staff for creating an event-filled 2020 calendar in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has curtailed most indoor public activities for the past nine months.
“The safety of our residents and staff is always our number-one priority,” said Croghan. “Adhering to the DHHS guidance and directed health measures issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, our staff has developed a creative approach to continuing ‘meaningful socialization’ opportunities.”
When weather has permitted, The Landing has delighted in continuing its partnership with the several local musicians, whose outdoor concerts on The Landing grounds have filled the air with the sounds of music.
Unseasonably mild weather this fall allowed The Landing to host some fun events, including yard games and hosting food and coffee trucks for residents and staff. Earlier this month, The Landing played host to a special visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, accompanied by genuine reindeer.
Computer connections
Residents at The Landing and their loved ones continue to be connected in large part by the wonders of technology, said Croghan. A prime example is the four-week “Christmas Around the World” celebration in which residents and their loved ones connect digitally to discuss and share their projects.
Technology has also been expanded to the Dining Services area at The Landing, whose residents may now peruse menu listings on their computer monitors or smartphones.
Another holiday activity to emerge at The Landing is a study of the art of Christmas card-making led by some talented residents.
“We’re tapping the talents of our residents in order to create some of our activities,” said Schlotfeld, a 3½-year Immanuel Communities employee who succeeded the retiring Kay Anderson as life enrichment manager last June.
Anderson was a part of the retirement community’s original staff, filling what was then called the activities director’s position when The Landing opened in 2001.
Vaccine countdown
With the nation’s first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arriving earlier this week, Croghan said The Landing residents and staff are eagerly awaiting the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
In the interest of safety, The Landing does not currently host in-person family visitation or community-style dining. As community spread declines, these situations will continue to be evaluated.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!