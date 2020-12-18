BUSINESS NOTE: Busy calendar at The Landing

“The safety of our residents and staff is always our number-one priority,” said Croghan. “Adhering to the DHHS guidance and directed health measures issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, our staff has developed a creative approach to continuing ‘meaningful socialization’ opportunities.”

When weather has permitted, The Landing has delighted in continuing its partnership with the several local musicians, whose outdoor concerts on The Landing grounds have filled the air with the sounds of music.

Unseasonably mild weather this fall allowed The Landing to host some fun events, including yard games and hosting food and coffee trucks for residents and staff. Earlier this month, The Landing played host to a special visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, accompanied by genuine reindeer.

Computer connections

Residents at The Landing and their loved ones continue to be connected in large part by the wonders of technology, said Croghan. A prime example is the four-week “Christmas Around the World” celebration in which residents and their loved ones connect digitally to discuss and share their projects.