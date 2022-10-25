Bryan's new breast cancer clinic helps coordinate care

Becky Michael was shocked to find out she had breast cancer.

The 53-year-old Lincoln woman had gone in this summer for a routine mammogram, with no inkling a tumor was growing inside her.

Her mother had breast cancer later in life, being diagnosed at age 68, so she knew it was certainly a possibility.

But the news Michael got on July 28 was, "not what I expected to hear," she said.

"I think I was in denial."

The good news for Michael is that her cancer was found early, at stage 1A, and the tumor was removed in September with no evidence that her cancer had spread.

She now faces a short course of radiation aimed at preventing a recurrence but is otherwise cancer-free.

Michael knows her early diagnosis was key to her outcome, but she believes the treatment she received also played a role.

Michael participated in Bryan's Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic, a new initiative for the hospital in how it provides care to breast cancer patients. Shortly after her diagnosis, she came to Bryan East Campus for one three-hour block where she was able to meet with the specialists involved in her case, including surgeons and oncologists, and walk away with a customized treatment plan.

Michael said she found the convenience of seeing her specialists at one appointment and location extremely beneficial, and it also allowed her treatment to begin quickly.

"I felt I was in very good hands," she said.

Michael is one of the dozens of patients Bryan has seen at the clinic since it opened in July.

Previously, breast cancer patients would have to meet with specialists individually over several different appointments at different locations and often spread out over weeks or even months.

The multidisciplinary approach provides convenience for patients at what can be a very scary and anxiety-inducing time.

Dr. Rachel Jendro, a breast surgical oncologist at Bryan, said the approach is not only good for patients, who "want answers right away," but it's also good for providers, who meet with each other and make sure they are "all on the same page" when it comes to a treatment plan.

The multidisciplinary approach is not new -- hospitals nationally have been doing it for years, and CHI St. Elizabeth offers a similar approach locally -- but it is something that Bryan is glad to have instituted.

"We've had wonderful feedback from patients," Jendro said.

Michael, for her part, said she had about as good of an experience as she could have had during what was a scary and stressful time.

The experience with the multidisciplinary clinic, "was so comforting and so calming," she said.

The clinic, which is currently located on the first floor of the Bryan Medical Plaza Building on Bryan East Campus, will be relocated to the new April Sampson Cancer Center under construction near 40th Street and Roca Road. The 140,000-square-foot facility is expected to open sometime late next year.