Watch Now: Bryan updates plans for cancer center in south Lincoln

"We feel that healing happens best in the comfort of familiar surroundings," Green said.

"This new center is a huge step toward improving the coordination of care and the patient experience," he said.

The cancer center will occupy about one-third of the land, with the rest slated for future medical office and other development. The entire site will be known as Bryan South Campus.

Bryan Health President and CEO Russ Gronewold said the location is perfect.

One, "it's right where Lincoln is headed in its growth," he said.

"I'm sure 10 years from now, we'll be surrounded by a lot of different things there," Gronewold said.

Gronewold also noted that the site, which is about a mile north of the South Beltway, will be easy to get to, not just for people in Lincoln but also those coming from other counties.

Sampson and Vokoun, who were not able to participate in the virtual news conference, said in a news release that donating the land for a cancer center was important to them.

April Sampson, John's wife and Cori's mother, died in 2016 at age 66 after battling breast cancer for many years.