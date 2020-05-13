Bryan: Two-thirds of COVID-19 cases are in minorities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health on Wednesday gave a racial breakdown of its COVID-19 testing results that shows minorities have made up nearly two-thirds of positive cases so far, even though they are a much smaller percentage of the population.

As of Monday, Bryan had 733 positive test results through either its emergency department, walk-in clinic, drive-through testing site or mobile testing unit.

Of those positives, 483, or 66% were in non-white individuals, even though 70% of the people who have been tested so far are white. In Lancaster County, nearly 87% of the population is white.

Bob Ravenscroft said Hispanics had the highest number of positive tests at 252, followed by whites at 250. The Hispanic population of Lancaster County is a little over 7%. However, Bryan has done a lot of testing in Saline County, which has a Hispanic population of 26%.

The racial group with the next highest number of tests was Asians, with 122. That's about 17% of the overall positive tests. Asians make up about 5% of the county population.

African-Americans accounted for 36 positive tests, about 5% of the cases, which is only slightly higher than their 4.2% share of the local population.