Bryan: Two-thirds of COVID-19 cases are in minorities
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

A nurse collects a test sample at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Bryan LifePointe in south Lincoln in March. Bryan said two-thirds of its positive tests have been in minorities, even though they make up only 30% of the people tested.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Wednesday gave a racial breakdown of its COVID-19 testing results that shows minorities have made up nearly two-thirds of positive cases so far, even though they are a much smaller percentage of the population.

As of Monday, Bryan had 733 positive test results through either its emergency department, walk-in clinic, drive-through testing site or mobile testing unit.

Of those positives, 483, or 66% were in non-white individuals, even though 70% of the people who have been tested so far are white. In Lancaster County, nearly 87% of the population is white.

Bob Ravenscroft said Hispanics had the highest number of positive tests at 252, followed by whites at 250. The Hispanic population of Lancaster County is a little over 7%. However, Bryan has done a lot of testing in Saline County, which has a Hispanic population of 26%.

The racial group with the next highest number of tests was Asians, with 122. That's about 17% of the overall positive tests. Asians make up about 5% of the county population.

African-Americans accounted for 36 positive tests, about 5% of the cases, which is only slightly higher than their 4.2% share of the local population.

Asians and Hispanics had the highest rate of positive tests, with 31% of those tested testing positive. Fifteen percent of African-Americans tested had positive results, while only 6% of whites did. The remainder of the positive tests were registered in the "other" category.

Ravenscroft said the high number of positive tests among minorities is likely due to a couple of reasons.

One is a language barrier, where it has been difficult for non-English speakers to get accurate information about COVID-19.

"I don't think we've done a great job as a state, frankly, getting the message to different communities as effectively as we could early on about prevention," Ravenscroft said.

He also said that socioeconomic factors also may be playing a role. For example, essential workers such as those working in retail stores and meatpacking plants are more likely to be non-white.

Lisa A. Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, says on the school's Coronavirus Resource Center website, that minorities also have higher rates of chronic health conditions that may make them more susceptible to getting the disease and experiencing complications. She also says minorities are more likely to have living situations that make socially distancing more difficult.

