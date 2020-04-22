Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

Bryan is able to use the treatment through an affiliation with the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which earlier this month was named a national site for what's called an expanded access program, which allows investigational use of the treatment in adult COVID-19 patients who are either seriously ill or at risk of serious complications from the disease.

CHI Health also is providing convalescent plasma treatment at some of its hospitals through the same Mayo Clinic program, a spokeswoman said. She said St. Elizabeth in Lincoln is an approved site for the treatment and is in the process of rolling it out for patients.

Bryan got plasma for the treatment from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, which is owned by a New York-based nonprofit. The plasma came from donors in New York, which has had more COVID-19 cases than any other state.

The local blood bank is hoping to start collecting plasma from local donors sometime next month.

Silenieks said the plasma treatment can take a week or more to show results, so it's too early to tell if it is working in the patients at Bryan.

