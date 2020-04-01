Bryan to use germ-zapping robot to sanitize masks

Bryan Health has come up with an innovative way to sterilize masks to allow them to be reused.

The hospital system plans to use its germ-zapping robots, which are used mostly to clean rooms and other areas of the hospital, to sterilize the masks.

Jeff DeBoer, Bryan's environmental services manager, said Bryan West and East campuses each have two of the robots, and one at each location will be dedicated to sanitizing masks. The health system also has ordered two more of the robots, which should arrive in a couple of weeks, he said.

DeBoer said the robots, which use UV light to kill pathogens, will be able to disinfect roughly 300-400 masks per hour so they can be reused. That will help to preserve equipment to make sure the hospital doesn't run out. The masks can be sanitized and reused up to five times.

He said Bryan is expecting to have the mask disinfecting operation up and running by the end of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

