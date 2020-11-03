 Skip to main content
Bryan to spend millions in coronavirus aid on staff
Bryan to spend millions in coronavirus aid on staff

bryan nurse

Bryan Health staff members working with COVID-19 patients wear full protective gear.

 BRYAN HEALTH, Courtesy photo

Bryan Health said Tuesday that it plans to spend more than $3 million in coronavirus aid money on its staff members.

The health system received more than $3.9 million last month as part of $40 million in federal aid Gov. Pete Ricketts made available to the state's hospitals to help them as they continue to deal with high numbers of patients with COVID-19.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said $3.3 million has been allocated to staff, with 82% of the amount going to pandemic hazard pay for those working with COVID-19 patients.

Ravenscroft said the hazard pay boost will stay in effect even after the coronavirus aid runs out.

As for the rest of the money, 16% will go to increase holiday pay, and 2% will go toward paying for additional training for nurses to become certified to work in the intensive care unit.

Ravenscroft said that in addition to their normal duties of caring for patients, nurses are now having to clean rooms, deliver food and do other tasks to cut down on the number of people who interact with COVID-19 patients to reduce exposure risk.

"These are the folks that every day, they don't see a data point regarding COVID," he said. "They're seeing the patients that are dealing with this and the families that are dealing with it."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

