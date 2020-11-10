Bryan to postpone elective surgeries requiring overnight stay

Bryan Health on Tuesday announced additional restrictions on elective surgeries as it deals with a continued surge of COVID-19 patients.

The health system said it had 102 patients with active COVID-19 infections in its two hospital campuses, 68 of them from outside Lancaster County.

Because of the continued increase in COVID-19 patients, Bryan announced Tuesday that it will postpone the scheduling of any new elective surgeries that require an overnight stay until at least Nov. 27. The change will apply to future surgeries but not ones that are already scheduled.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said COVID-19 patient numbers have doubled at Bryan over the past two weeks, and taking the drastic move to postpone all inpatient elective surgeries is necessary because, "we need all these available beds."

Bryan staff who care for COVID-19 patients

