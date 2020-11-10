 Skip to main content
Bryan to postpone all in-patient elective surgeries
Bryan Health said Tuesday that it is postponing all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay until at least Nov. 27.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Tuesday announced additional restrictions on elective surgeries as it deals with a continued surge of COVID-19 patients.

The health system said it had 102 patients with active COVID-19 infections in its two hospital campuses, 68 of them from outside Lancaster County. It also had an additional 13 patients who had the disease and have since tested negative but are too sick to leave the hospital, as well as an additional eight people hospitalized who are waiting on test results.

Because of the continued increase in COVID-19 patients, Bryan announced Tuesday that it will now postpone all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay until at least Nov. 27.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said COVID-19 patient numbers have doubled at Bryan over the past two weeks, and taking the drastic move to postpone all inpatient elective surgeries is necessary because, "we need all these available beds."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

