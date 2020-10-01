Bryan to move Lincoln COVID-19 drive-thru testing location indoors

When Bryan Health started the state's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on March 24, officials did not envision they would still be operating it more than six months later.

"Little did we think that back in the middle of March that we would need to be continuing to do drive-thru testing through the winter months," said Eric Mooss, president of the Bryan Physician Network.

Mooss said more than 13,600 COVID-19 tests have been conducted outside Bryan LifePointe, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, in all kinds of weather, including rain, snow and extreme heat.

But, in thinking about continuing to do testing from tents during the winter months, Mooss said it became clear that, "it was unreasonable to think we could do that in a safe environment."

So, next week, the operation will move across town to an indoor location.

Starting Tuesday, Bryan's drive-thru testing operation will be based out of a former Graham Tire store on the northeast corner of 19th and O streets.

Mooss said the big advantage of the site, beyond providing an indoor location, is that it has five bays that can accommodate several cars for simultaneous testing.