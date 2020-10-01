 Skip to main content
Bryan to move Lincoln COVID-19 drive-thru testing location indoors
Bryan to move Lincoln COVID-19 drive-thru testing location indoors

Graham tire

Bryan Health is moving its drive-thru testing site to a former Graham Tire location at 19th and O streets.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

When Bryan Health started the state's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on March 24, officials did not envision they would still be operating it more than six months later.

"Little did we think that back in the middle of March that we would need to be continuing to do drive-thru testing through the winter months," said Eric Mooss, president of the Bryan Physician Network.

Mooss said more than 13,600 COVID-19 tests have been conducted outside Bryan LifePointe, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, in all kinds of weather, including rain, snow and extreme heat.

But, in thinking about continuing to do testing from tents during the winter months, Mooss said it became clear that, "it was unreasonable to think we could do that in a safe environment."

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit record high in Lancaster County; more patients are older

So, next week, the operation will move across town to an indoor location.

Starting Tuesday, Bryan's drive-thru testing operation will be based out of a former Graham Tire store on the northeast corner of 19th and O streets.

Mooss said the big advantage of the site, beyond providing an indoor location, is that it has five bays that can accommodate several cars for simultaneous testing.

Though Bryan saw a dip in numbers of people seeking tests earlier this summer, it recently has been seeing about 100 people a day as case numbers have climbed significantly in the past month.

People seeking COVID-19 tests at Bryan urgent care locations will need to see a doctor

Mooss said the procedures for getting and scheduling a test through Bryan will not change. People will still need to be symptomatic or getting a test that's required for a medical procedure and will have to either get an order from a doctor or go through Bryan's online screening process prior to showing up.

The site's hours will be the same, with testing being offered from 8:45-11 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said the new location will also provide an additional benefit: it will be more accessible to people living in other parts of the city.

"The different location is going to provide a different level of access for different constituents in the community who might have transportation challenges," he said.

Test Nebraska continues to offer testing within the covered parking area on the north side of Gateway Mall.

Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween
Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

