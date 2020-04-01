You are the owner of this article.
Bryan to institute no-visitor policy Friday
Bryan to institute no-visitor policy Friday

Bryan East

Bryan East Campus 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Bryan Health is following the moves by other hospitals and will start prohibiting most visitors.

Starting Friday, adult patients will not be allowed visitors except in certain situations, such as a woman giving birth, dependent adults who need a support person and people receiving end-of-life care.

Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent as a visitor, and both parents will be allowed to visit infants.

The policy applies to Bryan East and West Campus hospitals as well as all Bryan clinic locations.

Bryan's policy largely mirrors one by CHI Health that was announced Tuesday and implemented Wednesday. Most Omaha hospital systems, including Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health, also have implemented similar policies.

Bryan will continue to screen all visitors, including patient support people, by taking their temperature. Any who fail the screening will not be admitted.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

