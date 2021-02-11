Bryan to host vaccine mini clinics for people with serious medical conditions

Bryan Health said Thursday that it will host some small vaccine clinics this weekend to provide COVID-19 vaccines to people with serious medical conditions.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said the clinics are in coordination with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and are for people with serious health conditions that might make them more prone to COVID-19 complications, such as lung and kidney diseases and those with cancer.

He did not have details on when the clinics would be held or how many people were getting vaccinated.

Ravenscroft said people were being identified for appointments and notified by their personal physicians.

"We're thrilled we can help with getting more people vaccinated in any way, shape or form," he said.

Lancaster County is now getting 4,875 doses of vaccine weekly, up from 3,900 previously. It is using most of that for mass vaccination clinics of seniors at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but it also is using a small amount to vaccinate some essential workers and now people with serious medical conditions. Those are all groups prioritized in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.