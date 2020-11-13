Bryan to further restrict elective surgeries due to COVID-19

The state's largest hospitals on Friday all announced plans to cut back on elective surgeries to open up more beds for people with COVID-19.

The announcements came the same day that Gov. Pete Ricketts announced updates to state directed health measures.

Currently, Ricketts said about 20% of patients in the state's hospitals have active cases of COVID-19. Because of that, he is directing hospitals to postpone what are known as Class D and E surgeries. Class D surgeries are ones that can wait four weeks, while Class E surgeries are ones that can wait up to 12 weeks.

Bryan Health on Friday said in a letter it sent to its medical staff Friday morning that starting Monday, any elective surgical procedure requiring an overnight stay that can be postponed at least 30 days must be rescheduled. That edict will last at least through the end of the year, the letter said.

"We regret we have reached this point; however even with your flexibility and the incredible effort from the Bryan operations team, nearly all available options have been exhausted," said the letter, which was signed by Bryan Medical Center Chief of Staff Ken Gross and CEO John Woodrich.