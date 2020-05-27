Bryan takes flak for promoting use of masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health officials have been imploring people for several weeks to wear masks to protect themselves and others. They also have required staff and all visitors to wear masks at their hospitals.

That apparently has not sat well with some people.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said Wednesday that the health system has experienced some "pretty pointed" criticism, mostly on social media but also from some visitors to its hospitals, that its stance on masks is politically motivated.

“This is not a partisan issue to us,” he said. “It’s a public safety issue.”

Federal officials have recommended that people cover their nose and mouth in public when other measures, such as practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet, aren't possible. But the issue has become increasingly politically charged, with President Donald Trump refusing to wear a mask and polls finding that conservative Americans are more likely to forgo them as well, the Associated Press reported.

Ravenscroft said doctors and other health professionals at the hospital believe politics has nothing to do with preventative measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.