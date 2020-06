Bryan, St. E's continue to see decline in COVID-19 patients; 32 new cases in Lancaster County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln's two hospital systems continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.

Bryan Health said in a news release Thursday that it now has only nine patients with confirmed cases of the virus. That's down from 13 on Monday and 30 on June 1.

It's the first time COVID-19 patient numbers at Bryan have been in the single digits since the last week of April. Bryan also reported that only five of those patients are from Lancaster County, down from a high of 16 on May 26. The number of patients on ventilators dropped to five, down from seven on Monday and 11 on May 26.

CHI St. Elizabeth also said its numbers are declining.

Spokeswoman Taylor Barth said the hospital has 15 COVID-19 patients, including seven from Lancaster County. That's down from 30 about three to four weeks ago.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County has been dropping over the past few weeks, and the number of cases last week was the lowest in more than a month. Surrounding counties also have seen their cases drop, meaning fewer patients are being transferred to Lincoln hospitals.

Cases statewide have generally been on the decline, with five straight days of fewer than 200 cases. That hasn't happened since April 18-22.