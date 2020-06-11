You are the owner of this article.
Bryan, St. E's continue to see decline in COVID-19 patients; 32 new cases in Lancaster County
Bryan, St. E's continue to see decline in COVID-19 patients; 32 new cases in Lancaster County

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health officials said Thursday that it only has nine patients in its hospitals with COVID-19.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's two hospital systems continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.

Bryan Health said in a news release Thursday that it now has only nine patients with confirmed cases of the virus. That's down from 13 on Monday and 30 on June 1.

It's the first time COVID-19 patient numbers at Bryan have been in the single digits since the last week of April. Bryan also reported that only five of those patients are from Lancaster County, down from a high of 16 on May 26. The number of patients on ventilators dropped to five, down from seven on Monday and 11 on May 26.

Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services

CHI St. Elizabeth also said its numbers are declining.

Spokeswoman Taylor Barth said the hospital has 15 COVID-19 patients, including seven from Lancaster County. That's down from 30 about three to four weeks ago.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County has been dropping over the past few weeks, and the number of cases last week was the lowest in more than a month. Surrounding counties also have seen their cases drop, meaning fewer patients are being transferred to Lincoln hospitals.

Cases statewide have generally been on the decline, with five straight days of fewer than 200 cases. That hasn't happened since April 18-22.

Barth said CHI Health has 65 COVID-19 patients total in all of its hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. That number was consistently at or above 100 in late April and early May.

However, officials have expressed concern that case numbers might rise in the coming weeks because of recent protests attended by hundreds of people.

On Thursday, Lancaster County reported 32 new cases, pushing its total to 1,429. 

Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions
Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for
Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April, city reports 16 new cases

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

