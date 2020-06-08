You are the owner of this article.
Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April
Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April

Large protest gatherings are raising the risk for the spread of COVID-19, and Bryan Health officials on Wednesday reminded people of the symptoms they should be looking for.

As coronavirus cases have begun to decline in Lincoln, Bryan Health reported its lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in two months.

As of Monday, there were 13 COVID-19 patients at Bryan's two hospital campuses in Lincoln, the lowest number since April 29. Last Monday, Bryan had 30 coronavirus patients in the hospital.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, called it a "good trend to be seeing."

The hospital also had only seven patients on ventilators, which is the lowest number in several weeks.

Lincoln last week had its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in more than a month, although daily numbers were a little higher over the weekend. The state as a whole reported 91 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day total since May 10.

The big question in everyone's mind is what is going to happen over the next few weeks, as hundreds of people have been protesting in the city over recent days, some of them not wearing masks.

Health officials and others fear that could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan, said one good thing about the protests last week is that many occurred on windy days, which could help disperse virus particles in the air.

But, he said, "we're not going to know until a few weeks later" how bad things have gotten.

In recognition that the protests may have exposed people to COVID-19, TestNebraska on Friday announced that in 90 of the state's 93 counties, anyone of any age can get tested without having to have symptoms or be part of a priority group.

In Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, anyone ages 15-35 can get a test, which is likely an acknowledgement that most of the people attending mass protests in Lincoln and Omaha are younger.

Don Walton: Nebraska coronavirus specialist promises 'we're going to win'

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

