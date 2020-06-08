Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As coronavirus cases have begun to decline in Lincoln, Bryan Health reported its lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in two months.

As of Monday, there were 13 COVID-19 patients at Bryan's two hospital campuses in Lincoln, the lowest number since April 29. Last Monday, Bryan had 30 coronavirus patients in the hospital.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, called it a "good trend to be seeing."

The hospital also had only seven patients on ventilators, which is the lowest number in several weeks.

Lincoln last week had its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in more than a month, although daily numbers were a little higher over the weekend. The state as a whole reported 91 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day total since May 10.

The big question in everyone's mind is what is going to happen over the next few weeks, as hundreds of people have been protesting in the city over recent days, some of them not wearing masks.

Health officials and others fear that could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.