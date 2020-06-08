Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April, city reports 16 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As new coronavirus cases have begun to slow in Lincoln, Bryan Health reported its lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in two months.

As of Monday, there were 13 COVID-19 patients at Bryan's two hospital campuses in Lincoln, the lowest number since April 29. Last Monday, Bryan had 30 coronavirus patients in the hospital.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, called it a "good trend to be seeing."

The hospital also had only seven patients on ventilators, which is the lowest number in several weeks.

Overall there were 30 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals on Monday, according to city officials, down from 41 on Wednesday.

Lincoln last week had its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in more than a month, although daily numbers were a little higher over the weekend.

On Monday, the local health department reported 16 new lab-confirmed cases, pushing the total in Lancaster County to 1,372. Nearly 25% of all cases are linked to local employees of the Smithfield plant in Crete and Universal Cold Storage in Lincoln, along with their family members.