Bryan sees increase in COVID-19 testing, hospitalizations

As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, Bryan Health officials said they are starting to see more people seeking tests and more people winding up in the hospital.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said Tuesday that the hospital system had nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, eight of whom are from Lancaster County. That was up from only five, three of which were from Lancaster County, on Monday.

Only one of those patients is on a ventilator, Woodrich said, and that person is the only one in intensive care.

Woodrich said Bryan is seeing more testing demand, although he said it has not maxed out its available testing slots at its drive-thru site, and people still generally can get an appointment the same day.

"There are spaces available if (people) feel they need to get tested," he said.

Lincoln recorded 230 COVID-19 cases last week, the third-highest weekly total since the pandemic began, and has recorded 91 in just the first two days of this week. The percentage of people testing positive for the disease has hovered around 7% over the past three weeks, which is the highest it's been since late May.