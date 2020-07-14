You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan sees increase in COVID-19 testing, hospitalizations
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Bryan sees increase in COVID-19 testing, hospitalizations

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, Bryan Health officials said they are starting to see more people seeking tests and more people winding up in the hospital.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said Tuesday that the hospital system had nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, eight of whom are from Lancaster County. That was up from only five, three of which were from Lancaster County, on Monday.

Only one of those patients is on a ventilator, Woodrich said, and that person is the only one in intensive care.

Woodrich said Bryan is seeing more testing demand, although he said it has not maxed out its available testing slots at its drive-thru site, and people still generally can get an appointment the same day.

"There are spaces available if (people) feel they need to get tested," he said.

Lincoln recorded 230 COVID-19 cases last week, the third-highest weekly total since the pandemic began, and has recorded 91 in just the first two days of this week. The percentage of people testing positive for the disease has hovered around 7% over the past three weeks, which is the highest it's been since late May.

Bryan says it expects hospitalizations to begin rising again

Woodrich said Bryan also has seen the wait time for results come back down to an average of three to four days after it rose to a week or more in the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, it still had 437 tests pending results.

Also on Tuesday, Kelsi Anderson, provost of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, said the college will make a final decision Aug. 1 on whether it will proceed with its previously announced plan to hold a mix of in-person and remote instruction for its fall semester or whether it will move to all-remote instruction.

New $2.5M Community Health Endowment fund to address health disparities, social isolation in Lincoln
Ricketts keeps coronavirus options open as he eyes other outbreaks
Bryan says hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than people might think

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

ICU nurse hospitalized with Covid-19 after testing negative

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News