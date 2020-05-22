Bryan scheduled to resume in-patient elective surgeries in June

Finally, any patient receiving an elective procedure will first get a coronavirus test and be asked to self-isolate from the time of testing to when they arrive at the hospital for their operation.

Rosenberger said the tests help the hospital identify asymptomatic carriers of the disease. Anyone who tests positive won't be operated on.

Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise -- 1,102 of the 8,208 people tested by Bryan have come back positive, a 13.5% positive rate, with 394 tests pending -- other health issues requiring surgeries continue to exist, she said.

"Overall, the vast majority of patients who are hospitalized right now are not for COVID, they are for other medical reasons," Rosenberger said.

As of Friday, there were 439 people hospitalized at Bryan campuses. Only 28 of those were coronavirus related, including 10 in intensive care units.

"I think it's really important for people to remember there are medical issues out there that need to be treated in a time-sensitive fashion, that need to be addressed and could potentially get worse if we don't operate," Rosenberger said.

"We need to be able to do these surgeries safely and proceed in a manner that is safe for patients and surgeons and staff."

