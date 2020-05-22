You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan scheduled to resume in-patient elective surgeries in June
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan scheduled to resume in-patient elective surgeries in June

Bryan, ankle replacement

In this file photo from 2014, Dr. Joshua Vest of Capital Foot and Ankle performs an ankle replacement procedure at Bryan East Campus.

 Courtesy photo

Bryan Health has been gradually ramping up how many elective surgeries it's been taking on since resuming procedures on May 4.

The hospital began with outpatient and short-stay procedures in order to keep beds and staffing free to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Kate Rosenberger said Friday.

With enough personal protective equipment on hand, and due to the success of social distancing efforts in Lincoln, Rosenberger said Bryan plans to resume fully elective procedures beginning in June.

Rosenberger, an ear, nose and throat specialist, has worked with surgeons from different specialties and Bryan administrators on new guidelines based upon those set by the American College of Surgeons and Gov. Pete Ricketts for resuming surgeries in the coming weeks.

With operating rooms largely dark, revenue down 30% for both Lincoln hospital systems

Bryan will continue to screen patients before they come into the hospital for symptoms, potential exposures and recent travel, Rosenberger said. 

The hospital is also requiring all patients and employees to wear masks, which Rosenberger called a effective way at decreasing transmission of COVID-19.

Doctors wear N95 masks and face shields, or personal respiratory devices -- the spacesuit-resembling equipment -- during surgeries.

"Talking to my colleagues around the country, this is not always the case," Rosenberger said. "We are really fortunate to have access to those. That really keeps patients and staff safe in those high-risk procedures."

Bryan says survey shows morale is high among health care workers

Finally, any patient receiving an elective procedure will first get a coronavirus test and be asked to self-isolate from the time of testing to when they arrive at the hospital for their operation.

Rosenberger said the tests help the hospital identify asymptomatic carriers of the disease. Anyone who tests positive won't be operated on.

Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise -- 1,102 of the 8,208 people tested by Bryan have come back positive, a 13.5% positive rate, with 394 tests pending -- other health issues requiring surgeries continue to exist, she said.

"Overall, the vast majority of patients who are hospitalized right now are not for COVID, they are for other medical reasons," Rosenberger said.

As of Friday, there were 439 people hospitalized at Bryan campuses. Only 28 of those were coronavirus related, including 10 in intensive care units.

"I think it's really important for people to remember there are medical issues out there that need to be treated in a time-sensitive fashion, that need to be addressed and could potentially get worse if we don't operate," Rosenberger said.

"We need to be able to do these surgeries safely and proceed in a manner that is safe for patients and surgeons and staff."

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News