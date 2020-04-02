You are the owner of this article.
Bryan says staff member has tested positive for COVID-19
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

A nurse collects a test sample at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last week at Bryan LifePointe in south Lincoln. Bryan Health said it has tested more than 400 people for the virus at the driver-thru, with four positive tests so far.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health said Thursday that it has had one staff member test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said the person is a "non-clinical" employee, meaning the person does not work directly with patients, and is self-quarantining at home. He did not offer any other details.

Bryan also on Thursday reported its first positive tests from patients who have come to one of its hospitals. It now has two positive tests out of 128 done so far. Of the remaining tests, 82 have been negative, and 44 are still pending.

Bryan opens COVID-19 isolation ward at East Campus hospital

Bryan also reported a fourth positive test from its drive-thru clinic. It has now done 408 COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru clinic, with 139 negative results, leaving 265 results still pending.

Woodrich said five of the positive tests Bryan has recorded were from Lancaster County residents and one was from an out-of-county resident. None of the six are hospitalized.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday Lancaster County has 12 positive COVID-19 cases. Bryan officials have said that they report their positive cases to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department before announcing them publicly.

Bryan to use germ-zapping robot to sanitize masks

Bryan officials have expressed frustration over the time it takes to get testing results. Woodrich said any tests done at Bryan's hospitals or those that are for medical personnel and first responders go to the state health lab, which usually has results within a day or two.

Tests from the drive-thru go to commercial labs, which have been taking a week or more to report results.

Woodrich said he called the leadership of one of the commercial labs Bryan works with "to get this sped up" and said he was told the lab was sending specimens elsewhere to try to reduce the lag time for tests.

Bryan to institute no-visitor policy Friday

Bryan has been working on trying to do its own analyzing of COVID-19 tests in house, but it doesn't look like that will be possible at this point.

Christina Nickel, Bryan's director of laboratory services, said the health system has three analyzers that could do COVID-19 testing, but because Lancaster County is "not considered a hot spot" for the virus, the companies will not provide reagents and other supplies needed for the testing process.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

