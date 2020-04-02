Bryan says staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health said Thursday that it has had one staff member test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said the person is a "non-clinical" employee, meaning the person does not work directly with patients, and is self-quarantining at home. He did not offer any other details.

Bryan also on Thursday reported its first positive tests from patients who have come to one of its hospitals. It now has two positive tests out of 128 done so far. Of the remaining tests, 82 have been negative, and 44 are still pending.

Bryan also reported a fourth positive test from its drive-thru clinic. It has now done 408 COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru clinic, with 139 negative results, leaving 265 results still pending.

Woodrich said five of the positive tests Bryan has recorded were from Lancaster County residents and one was from an out-of-county resident. None of the six are hospitalized.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday Lancaster County has 12 positive COVID-19 cases. Bryan officials have said that they report their positive cases to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department before announcing them publicly.