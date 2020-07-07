Bryan says it expects hospitalizations to begin rising again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COIVD-19-related hospitalizations continued to be low at Bryan Health on Tuesday, but officials said that is likely to change in the coming weeks.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for the hospital system, said that as of Tuesday morning, it had five patients with COVID-19 in its hospitals, all of whom are Lancaster County residents. That's up slightly from last week, when it dropped to as low as three, but it's still well below numbers in May and early June.

Only one patient is on a ventilator, which is the same number as last week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 169 positive test results last week, the most in a week since late May, and the percentage of people testing positive, 6.8%, was also at its highest level since late May.

Only 22 cases had been reported this week as of Monday afternoon, but the positive test rate had increased to nearly 9.5%.

Ravenscroft said Bryan's past experience has shown that hospitalizations tend to increase a few weeks to a month after there is a spike in positive test results.

"Based on what we are seeing, I'm not saying it's going to be a huge spike, but we do expect to see inpatient admissions increase the week of July 13 or July 20," he said.