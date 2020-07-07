Bryan says it expects hospitalizations to begin rising again

COIVD-19-related hospitalizations continued to be low at Bryan Health on Tuesday, but officials said that is likely to change in the coming weeks.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for the hospital system, said that as of Tuesday morning, it had five patients with COVID-19 in its hospitals, all of whom are Lancaster County residents. That's up slightly from last week, when it dropped to as low as three, but it's still well below numbers in May and early June.
Only one patient is on a ventilator, which is the same number as last week.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 169 positive test results last week, the most in a week since late May, and the percentage of people testing positive, 6.8%, was also at its highest level since late May.
Only 22 cases had been reported this week as of Monday afternoon, but the positive test rate had increased to nearly 9.5%.
Ravenscroft said Bryan's past experience has shown that hospitalizations tend to increase a few weeks to a month after there is a spike in positive test results.
"Based on what we are seeing, I'm not saying it's going to be a huge spike, but we do expect to see inpatient admissions increase the week of July 13 or July 20," he said.
Bryan continues to see delays in getting test results back.
Ravenscroft said the hospital system has a limited supply of rapid tests that it can process in house and get results in a few hours, and it continues to reserve those for people who are in the hospital and for medical personnel and first responders.
It sends most tests to commercial labs run by LabCorp., and he said tests that used to get processed in two days are now taking more like four to six. As of Tuesday, Bryan still had 522 COVID-19 test results pending.
The delay also may be skewing case numbers from week to week somewhat.
For example, Lancaster County reported 85 COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 27, which was its lowest weekly case total in two months, but then last week it had its highest number of cases in six weeks.
Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said Monday that delays in test results likely pushed some cases from the week of June 27 into last week, boosting case numbers.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.