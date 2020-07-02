You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan says hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than people might think
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Bryan says hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than people might think

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health said Thursday that COVID-19 patients in its hospitals are "skewing younger" than people might think.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health said Thursday that the COVID-19 patients it sees who wind up hospitalized are "skewing younger" than some people might think.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said during a news briefing that only 23% percent of the 152 patients Bryan has had so far have been 70 or older. Nearly one-third of the patients who have been hospitalized have been under 50, although less than 10% of hospitalizations have been in patients under age 30.

"This does impact younger people," Ravenscroft said.

Lancaster County does not have hospitalization data on its COVID-19 dashboard, but its testing data shows only a little more than 12% of all cases diagnosed have been in people older than 60. The vast majority, 72%, have been in people ages 20-59.

Bryan doctor sees concerning COVID-19 signs in Lincoln

Statewide, about 31% of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized were 65 or older.

Ravenscroft also provided racial data for Bryan's hospital admissions, which showed that 89 of the patients, or 59%, have been white; 16% have been Asian; and 13% have been black. The rest have been from other races.

Of the 89 white patients, 37, or 42%, were Hispanic or Latino.

Ravenscroft also said that about 30% of hospitalized patients have needed to be in intensive care and 21% have needed a ventilator at some point.

Other statistics Ravenscroft provided on hospitalizations:

*Bryan has had patients from 20 different counties.

*Of those, 64% have come from Lancaster County and 15% from Saline County.

Bryan, St. Elizabeth continue to see decline in COVID-19 patients; 32 new cases in Lancaster County

Bryan has seen a large drop in the number of hospitalized patients over the past few weeks.

In early June, the health system hit a high of 30 hospitalized patients. That number dropped as low as three on Wednesday before rising to four on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Ravenscroft said Bryan will start using an additional lab in the Kansas City area to process COVID-19 tests.

The national spike in cases has led commercial labs to be overwhelmed and test results that had been coming back in two or three days are now taking five days or longer.

Lincoln reports 13th COVID-19 death

Bryan processes tests from hospitalized patients in its own lab, but tests done at its drive-thru testing site as well as those done at its walk-in clinics are sent to commercial labs.

As of Thursday, Ravenscroft said Bryan had 637 patients waiting on test results.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man's warning after he contracted coronavirus at bar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News