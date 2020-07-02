Bryan says hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than people might think

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health said Thursday that the COVID-19 patients it sees who wind up hospitalized are "skewing younger" than some people might think.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said during a news briefing that only 23% percent of the 152 patients Bryan has had so far have been 70 or older. Nearly one-third of the patients who have been hospitalized have been under 50, although less than 10% of hospitalizations have been in patients under age 30.

"This does impact younger people," Ravenscroft said.

Lancaster County does not have hospitalization data on its COVID-19 dashboard, but its testing data shows only a little more than 12% of all cases diagnosed have been in people older than 60. The vast majority, 72%, have been in people ages 20-59.

Statewide, about 31% of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized were 65 or older.

Ravenscroft also provided racial data for Bryan's hospital admissions, which showed that 89 of the patients, or 59%, have been white; 16% have been Asian; and 13% have been black. The rest have been from other races.

Of the 89 white patients, 37, or 42%, were Hispanic or Latino.