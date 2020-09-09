 Skip to main content
Bryan reports record enrollment at college
Bryan reports record enrollment at college

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Bryan College of Health Sciences said it had record enrollment this year for the third year in a row.

 Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page

Bryan College of Health Sciences said Wednesday that it reached record enrollment numbers this year for the third year in a row.

The college has 790 students enrolled for its fall semester, which began Aug. 24. That's up from 775 last fall.

“Our growth is, in part, due to the meaningful pathways designed by our dedicated faculty and staff who work very hard to ensure students have access to and thrive in our quality environment,” Stacy Dam, dean of enrollment management for the college, said in a news release.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bryan is doing a mix on in-person and online classes and is requiring students to wear masks at all times in classrooms, clinical settings and labs.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

