Bryan reports record enrollment at college

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan College of Health Sciences said Wednesday that it reached record enrollment numbers this year for the third year in a row.

The college has 790 students enrolled for its fall semester, which began Aug. 24. That's up from 775 last fall.

“Our growth is, in part, due to the meaningful pathways designed by our dedicated faculty and staff who work very hard to ensure students have access to and thrive in our quality environment,” Stacy Dam, dean of enrollment management for the college, said in a news release.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bryan is doing a mix on in-person and online classes and is requiring students to wear masks at all times in classrooms, clinical settings and labs.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.