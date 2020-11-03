 Skip to main content
Bryan reports huge spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health on Tuesday reported a record number of COVID-19 patients.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Tuesday recorded a huge increase in COVID-19 patients as increasing case numbers continue to land more people in the hospital.

The health system said it had 76 people with active COVID-19 infections in its two Lincoln hospital campuses, up from 57 on Monday.

Bryan has an additional 11 COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative but still need to be hospitalized.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said "it just comes down to math."

Lancaster County reported a record 894 COVID-19 cases last week, up more than 150 from the previous record, which was set the week before.

Ravenscroft said that based on that number, there's projected to be an additional 38 people needing to be hospitalized in the next week to 10 days.

"This is real, folks," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich, who emphasized that people need to follow mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.

Nebraska hospital leaders, worried about virus surge, are reducing number of elective surgeries to free up beds

"It's only one large gathering away from this continuing to escalate," he said.

Bryan last week announced it was implementing phase one of a COVID-19 surge plan that involves reducing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay by 10%. Despite beginning that Monday, the hospital system still reported 550 patients on Tuesday, which leaves it at about 96% of its staffed bed capacity.

Woodrich said the metrics it uses to determine the phases of its surge plan are trending upward and could result in elective surgeries being further restricted, possibly even before the end of the week.

Lincoln is seeing the same surge in hospitalizations that is occurring elsewhere in the state.

Bryan Health to scale back elective surgeries as hospital numbers rise

Officials from the three Omaha hospital systems on Monday said they've seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations there in the past two weeks and are projecting numbers could double again in the next two weeks.

On Monday night, the statewide total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 642, a record number that has increased nearly 70% from two weeks ago.

CHI Health, which has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across its hospital footprint, on Tuesday announced a tightening of its visitor restrictions.

Beginning Wednesday, patients in CHI Health hospitals, including St. Elizabeth, will be allowed only one healthy adult visitor per day as a support person. Social visits will not be allowed.

Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily, with exceptions made for maternity and pediatric patients, patients receiving end-of-life care and certain other special circumstances identified by hospital staff.

Lincoln keeps risk dial in orange despite rising COVID-19 numbers
Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

The scene in Lincoln with much of city shut down

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

