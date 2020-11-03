Bryan reports huge spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Bryan Health on Tuesday recorded a huge increase in COVID-19 patients as increasing case numbers continue to land more people in the hospital.

The health system said it had 76 people with active COVID-19 infections in its two Lincoln hospital campuses, up from 57 on Monday.

Bryan has an additional 11 COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative but still need to be hospitalized.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said "it just comes down to math."

Lancaster County reported a record 894 COVID-19 cases last week, up more than 150 from the previous record, which was set the week before.

Ravenscroft said that based on that number, there's projected to be an additional 38 people needing to be hospitalized in the next week to 10 days.

"This is real, folks," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich, who emphasized that people need to follow mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.

"It's only one large gathering away from this continuing to escalate," he said.