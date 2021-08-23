Bryan reports 6 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased, so have deaths.

Bryan Health said Monday that six patients died over the weekend. It did not offer any further information on ages, genders or where they were from.

Bryan has now seen 20 COVID-19 patients die in just the past two weeks. More than half of those patients have been from other counties, even though Lancaster County residents have made up more than two-thirds of the recent COVID-19 hospitalizations at Bryan.

The health system has seen the number of COVID-19 patients balloon over the past couple of months as case numbers have soared.

Bryan resumed reporting COVID-19 patient numbers to the public and media on July 15, when it had 20 patients. That number hit 66 on Thursday before dropping to 51 today.

As of Friday, Lancaster County had already recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths this month, more than in May, June and July combined. That number seems likely to rise when the city-county Health Department reports COVID-19 statistics Monday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in its weekly COVID-19 update released Wednesday, reported 17 deaths statewide in the prior seven days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.