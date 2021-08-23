 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan reports 6 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Bryan reports 6 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased, so have deaths.

Bryan Health said Monday that six patients died over the weekend. It did not offer any further information on ages, genders or where they were from.

Bryan has now seen 20 COVID-19 patients die in just the past two weeks. More than half of those patients have been from other counties, even though Lancaster County residents have made up more than two-thirds of the recent COVID-19 hospitalizations at Bryan.

The health system has seen the number of COVID-19 patients balloon over the past couple of months as case numbers have soared.

Bryan resumed reporting COVID-19 patient numbers to the public and media on July 15, when it had 20 patients. That number hit 66 on Thursday before dropping to 51 today.

As of Friday, Lancaster County had already recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths this month, more than in May, June and July combined. That number seems likely to rise when the city-county Health Department reports COVID-19 statistics Monday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in its weekly COVID-19 update released Wednesday, reported 17 deaths statewide in the prior seven days.

33 Nebraska inmates placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Nebraska's reporting of COVID-19 data takes another hit

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News