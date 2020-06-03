You are the owner of this article.
Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for
Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for

Large protest gatherings are raising the risk for the spread of COVID-19, and Bryan Health officials on Wednesday reminded people of the symptoms they should be looking for.

Lincoln has generally seen its COVID-19 cases start to decline recently. The 162 cases reported last week were the lowest number since the week that ended April 25. And there have only been 54 so far this week.

However, directed health measures have been loosened this month, allowing more businesses to open, larger crowds to gather and certain sports practices to begin. The city also has seen several nights of protests, where hundreds of people have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month.

Bryan Health officials Wednesday said those conditions bring the risk of more COVID-19 cases.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said the hospital system wanted to remind people of the symptoms they should watch for that could indicate a potential infection.

They include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, congestion and a loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms might also include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

He also encouraged people to frequently check their temperature.

"As we've had people out and about gathering and things starting up again, it's just really important for people to recognize these symptoms early on and seek the care that is needed," Ravenscroft said.

He said anyone exhibiting any of the symptoms needs to check with their physician "and get to one of the testing sites in the community."

Ravenscroft also urged people to continue to take preventative steps such as social distancing, wearing masks when out in public and washing their hands frequently.

Bryan on Wednesday reported 24 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 16 of those from Lancaster County and eight of whom are on ventilators.

