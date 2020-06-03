Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln has generally seen its COVID-19 cases start to decline recently. The 162 cases reported last week were the lowest number since the week that ended April 25. And there have only been 54 so far this week.

However, directed health measures have been loosened this month, allowing more businesses to open, larger crowds to gather and certain sports practices to begin. The city also has seen several nights of protests, where hundreds of people have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last month.

Bryan Health officials Wednesday said those conditions bring the risk of more COVID-19 cases.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said the hospital system wanted to remind people of the symptoms they should watch for that could indicate a potential infection.

They include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, congestion and a loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms might also include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

He also encouraged people to frequently check their temperature.