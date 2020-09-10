 Skip to main content
Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween
Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween

Health officials are recommending people, especially children, get a flu shot before the end of October this year.

Get a flu shot, and get it early this year. That's the advice from officials from Bryan Health.

Dr. Joel Greisen, a pediatrician at Lincoln Pediatric Group, said Thursday that children in particular should get a flu shot before the end of October, and those who have never had the flu vaccine before should get two doses before then.

That may seem early, but it's actually in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend people get flu shots in September and October.

Greisen said health officials are not sure what flu season will be like this year, although there is speculation that social distancing and wearing masks could at least delay the onset of the flu if not lead to a milder season.

However, with COVID-19 still going strong, any level of flu outbreak could lead to issues, Greisen said.

"We do know if we don't take these measures (getting vaccinated) ... we do run the risk of overwhelming the health-care system," he said.

On Wednesday, there were 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln. That was down from 34 on Tuesday but up from 26 at the beginning of the month. About three-fourths of those patients are from other counties. Before this month, hospitalizations in Lincoln had not been above 30 since June 6.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said people who have an established relationship with a Bryan-affiliated physician should coordinate with their doctor's office to schedule a shot.

Those without a regular doctor can get flu shots at a number of places, including walk-in clinics and pharmacies.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

