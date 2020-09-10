Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Get a flu shot, and get it early this year. That's the advice from officials from Bryan Health.

Dr. Joel Greisen, a pediatrician at Lincoln Pediatric Group, said Thursday that children in particular should get a flu shot before the end of October, and those who have never had the flu vaccine before should get two doses before then.

That may seem early, but it's actually in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend people get flu shots in September and October.

Greisen said health officials are not sure what flu season will be like this year, although there is speculation that social distancing and wearing masks could at least delay the onset of the flu if not lead to a milder season.

However, with COVID-19 still going strong, any level of flu outbreak could lead to issues, Greisen said.

"We do know if we don't take these measures (getting vaccinated) ... we do run the risk of overwhelming the health-care system," he said.