Bryan offers dying COVID-19 patients compassionate visits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health will offer a one-time opportunity for two visitors to see COVID-19 patients who are near death, hospital system officials announced Wednesday.

The two visitors will wear full protective gear to minimize their risk of exposure to coronavirus and have up to one hour with the patient, Bryan Health's Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Vail said.

During the pandemic, patients with COVID-19 or suspected to have the viral disease have not been allowed visitors, according to Bryan Health.

"Nothing has been more heart-wrenching," Bryan Health Vice President of Advancement Bob Ravenscroft said.

By contrast, non-COVID-19 patients facing end-of-life decisions have been allowed some visitors, Vail said.

The new measure took effect last Friday and these visits will be coordinated through a patient's primary doctor, she said.

Photos: Lincoln amid the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.