Bryan offers dying COVID-19 patients compassionate visits
Bryan Health will offer a one-time opportunity for two visitors to see COVID-19 patients who are near death, hospital system officials announced Wednesday. 

The two visitors will wear full protective gear to minimize their risk of exposure to coronavirus and have up to one hour with the patient, Bryan Health's Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Vail said. 

During the pandemic, patients with COVID-19 or suspected to have the viral disease have not been allowed visitors, according to Bryan Health.

"Nothing has been more heart-wrenching," Bryan Health Vice President of Advancement Bob Ravenscroft said.

By contrast, non-COVID-19 patients facing end-of-life decisions have been allowed some visitors, Vail said. 

The new measure took effect last Friday and these visits will be coordinated through a patient's primary doctor, she said.

