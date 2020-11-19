 Skip to main content
Bryan now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to general public
Bryan now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to general public

Bryan Health is now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to the general public at its urgent care centers.

Bryan Health said Thursday that it is now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to the general public.

The antigen tests, which produce a positive or negative result in 15 minutes, are only offered at Bryan's three urgent care clinics, and they are only available to people who have COVID-19 symptoms and have gone through a screening.

Until now, Bryan had only been offering rapid tests to people hospitalized at its East and West Campus hospitals.

The urgent care locations at 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue and at Bryan LifePointe at 7501 S. 27th St. are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The center at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Traditional molecular COVID-19 testing, which takes about 1-3 days to get a result, is still available at all three urgent care locations and also at Bryan's drive-thru location at 19th and O streets.

