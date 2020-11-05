Bryan nearing capacity amid surge of COVID-19 patients

A continued surge of COVID-19 patients has Bryan Health on the verge of hitting its capacity.
At midnight Thursday, the health system had 568 patients at its two hospital campuses. Its normal number of staffed inpatient beds is 572.
"We are definitely seeing a surge and a spread of this virus," said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, noting that the midnight patient census was the highest he's ever seen it.
The number of inpatients with active COVID-19 cases actually declined Thursday to 76, down from 78 on Wednesday. There were a total of 91 coronavirus patients in Lincoln hospitals on Wednesday, although more than half of them were from outside Lancaster County. A week ago, that number was 62.
The surge in hospitalizations has come as cases have skyrocketed locally and in the state as a whole. Lancaster County set a weekly record with 894 cases last week, and already has 527 through four days this week.
Bryan on Monday started reducing the number of elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay by 10%, and Woodrich said that "has been working well."
He said he does not anticipate Bryan will have to reduce surgeries further, at least for another week.
In the meantime, the health system has created new beds and freed up other ones to help boost capacity.
Woodrich said Bryan has a joint venture with some doctors at its West Campus hospital and decided that it's "going to pause that" for a time to free up eight additional beds. He said this time of year also is a slow one for pediatric beds, so it's looking at converting some rooms for children into adult patient rooms.
"... But remember, just getting beds isn't the answer," he said, "because you also have to have the staff to staff those beds."
Woodrich said Bryan has added some traveling nurses, but there is a lot of mandatory and voluntary overtime being put in by nurses and other clinical staff members.
He said caring for COVID-19 patients and seeing some of them die is very hard on staff morale.
Woodrich said that just looking at how much COVID-19 deaths have increased in Lancaster County over the past couple of months -- more than half of the 50 deaths have occurred in the past five weeks -- "is an indication that this thing is really pretty serious and people are more severely ill."
Nebraska hospital leaders, worried about virus surge, are reducing number of elective surgeries to free up beds
