Bryan nearing capacity amid surge of COVID-19 patients

A continued surge of COVID-19 patients has Bryan Health on the verge of hitting its capacity.

At midnight Thursday, the health system had 568 patients at its two hospital campuses. Its normal number of staffed inpatient beds is 572.

"We are definitely seeing a surge and a spread of this virus," said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, noting that the midnight patient census was the highest he's ever seen it.

The number of inpatients with active COVID-19 cases actually declined Thursday to 76, down from 78 on Wednesday. There were a total of 91 coronavirus patients in Lincoln hospitals on Wednesday, although more than half of them were from outside Lancaster County. A week ago, that number was 62.

The surge in hospitalizations has come as cases have skyrocketed locally and in the state as a whole. Lancaster County set a weekly record with 894 cases last week, and already has 527 through four days this week.

Bryan on Monday started reducing the number of elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay by 10%, and Woodrich said that "has been working well."

He said he does not anticipate Bryan will have to reduce surgeries further, at least for another week.

