Bryan hospitalizations rise to highest level in more than a month
Bryan hospitalizations rise to highest level in more than a month

bryan urgent care

Bryan Health has opened a new urgent care center at 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

 Bryan Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Bryan Health rose to their highest level in more than a month on Friday.

The hospital system said it had 11 patients in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most since early June. Nine of those patients are from Lancaster County. Last Friday, the hospital had five COVID-19 patients.

Also, Bryan again had one patient on a ventilator Friday, one day after having none for the first time since early April.

Patient numbers at the hospital rose this week as cases in Lincoln have begun to surge. In the past 2½ weeks, Lancaster County has recorded more than 620 cases, after having fewer than 500 in the first four weeks of June.

Also on Friday, Bryan announced that it has opened a new urgent care center in north Lincoln. The location is just south of 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue, in the same building as NorthPointe Family Medicine.

And the health system said it plans to open another urgent care location at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard next month.

+5
More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

