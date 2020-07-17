Bryan hospitalizations rise to highest level in more than a month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Bryan Health rose to their highest level in more than a month on Friday.

The hospital system said it had 11 patients in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most since early June. Nine of those patients are from Lancaster County. Last Friday, the hospital had five COVID-19 patients.

Also, Bryan again had one patient on a ventilator Friday, one day after having none for the first time since early April.

Patient numbers at the hospital rose this week as cases in Lincoln have begun to surge. In the past 2½ weeks, Lancaster County has recorded more than 620 cases, after having fewer than 500 in the first four weeks of June.

Also on Friday, Bryan announced that it has opened a new urgent care center in north Lincoln. The location is just south of 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue, in the same building as NorthPointe Family Medicine.

And the health system said it plans to open another urgent care location at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard next month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.