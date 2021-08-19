Bryan Health, with Lincoln hospitals full, delays elective surgeries again

Bryan Health officials made a grim announcement Thursday regarding its capacity.

"Bryan Medical Center is full," said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for the Lincoln health-care system.

Because of its high patient numbers and trouble finding enough staff, Bryan this week decided to postpone certain elective surgeries.

Essentially, any elective surgery that requires an overnight stay, has not already been scheduled and can safely be postponed for 30 days will not be scheduled until further notice.

Outpatient surgeries are not affected, and any surgeries that were already scheduled will go forward, officials said.

Bryan implemented the change on Tuesday and already has seen results, said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

On that day, Bryan had 578 patients in its two hospitals and another 30 in the emergency rooms waiting for a bed. By Wednesday, that number dropped to 565, and on Thursday, it was at 541.

The restrictions on elective surgeries, while providing temporary relief, are not a long-term solution to what Bryan officials said is likely to be the worst surge of patients of the whole pandemic.