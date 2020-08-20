Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health plans to start using a new rapid COVID-19 test in its emergency department next week.

The rapid antigen test not only provides results faster — in as little as 15 minutes — it also is less invasive, requiring a swab that only has to go about 1 inch into a patient's nose, said Jayne Ellenwood, a clinical laboratory specialist at Bryan Medical Center.

The test will be used on patients who come to either of Bryan's emergency departments who have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms. If the test produces a positive result, the patient will be presumed to have COVID-19. If it comes up negative, patients may undergo further testing if their symptoms indicate a coronavirus infection is likely.

Ellenwood said the goal with using the test is to help preserve both testing supplies and supplies of personal protective equipment at Bryan.

Availability of the current rapid molecular test Bryan uses in its emergency department, which returns results in about an hour, is critically low, with only about six days of tests on hand as of Thursday, said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.

Ellenwood said supplies for the rapid antigen test are somewhat restricted, but they are easier to get than the rapid molecular test.