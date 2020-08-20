 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing

A Bryan Health worker collects test samples at the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Bryan LifePointe in July. The health system plans to use a new rapid antigen test in its emergency departments that produces results in 15 minutes and is less invasive than current tests it uses.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health plans to start using a new rapid COVID-19 test in its emergency department next week.

The rapid antigen test not only provides results faster — in as little as 15 minutes — it also is less invasive, requiring a swab that only has to go about 1 inch into a patient's nose, said Jayne Ellenwood, a clinical laboratory specialist at Bryan Medical Center.

The test will be used on patients who come to either of Bryan's emergency departments who have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms. If the test produces a positive result, the patient will be presumed to have COVID-19. If it comes up negative, patients may undergo further testing if their symptoms indicate a coronavirus infection is likely.

Don't require tests for employees to return to work, Bryan doctor says

Ellenwood said the goal with using the test is to help preserve both testing supplies and supplies of personal protective equipment at Bryan.

Availability of the current rapid molecular test Bryan uses in its emergency department, which returns results in about an hour, is critically low, with only about six days of tests on hand as of Thursday, said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.

Ellenwood said supplies for the rapid antigen test are somewhat restricted, but they are easier to get than the rapid molecular test.

Also on Thursday, Ravenscroft said Bryan has seen a "little bit of an uptick" in the number of school-age children testing positive for COVID-19 as students have returned to the classroom.

Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases

Overall, less than 11% of kids ages 10-19 have tested positive at Bryan, but positive tests have climbed to 16% in August. Among kids age 9 and younger, the positive rate in August is about 4.5%, compared with an overall rate of 3%.

Local universities also are back in session, but the percentage of people ages 20-29 testing positive at Bryan has dropped this month. Ravenscroft said the rate for that group in August is 16%, down from 38% in July and 24% overall.

Several Nebraska counties see big uptick in COVID-19 cases recently
Bryan College's president to also become head of Hastings College

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Anderson Cooper to MyPillow CEO: How do you sleep at night?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News