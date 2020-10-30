 Skip to main content
Bryan Health to scale back elective surgeries as hospital numbers rise
Bryan Health to scale back elective surgeries as hospital numbers rise

Bryan Health said Friday that it will cut back on some elective surgeries starting next week.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Friday announced that it will cut back on elective surgeries, at least for next week.

The health system said it has implemented phase one of its surge plan because of high patient numbers.

"After eclipsing predetermined metrics for three consecutive days, we are decreasing our elective surgeries requiring an overnight length of stay by 10% for the week of Nov. 2," Bryan said in a news release.

It said it will monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis and determine whether the restrictions need to be continued or can be rescinded.

Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

Bryan on Friday reported 57 patients with active COVID-19 infections at its two hospital campuses in Lincoln, up from 36 on Monday and 44 last Friday. It also has six other patients who had the disease, have tested negative, but remain in the hospital.

Overall, Bryan reported 543 patients in the hospital as of Friday morning, putting it at 95% of its 572-bed staffed capacity.

Earlier this month, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a series of new restrictions, one of which requires hospitals to reserve at least 10% of their beds for coronavirus patients or risk being forced to stop elective surgeries.

Lincoln hospitals dealing with own COVID-19 cases

After those new restrictions went into effect, Bryan officials said they would have to get creative to meet the threshold.

Bryan's announcement came a day after the state registered its highest ever one-day COVID-19 total of 1,605. Hospitalizations statewide also hit a record Thursday with 528.

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

