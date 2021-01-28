Bryan Health to close its Lincoln drive-thru COVID-19 testing location

The city's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation will be closing down next week.

Bryan Health said Thursday that its drive-thru, currently located at 19th and O streets, will shut down at the end of the day on Feb. 5.

"What has really precipitated this is declining (case) numbers in the areas in combination with vastly, vastly more testing options," said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.

COVID-19 case numbers in Lincoln have dropped by more than 50% over the past several weeks, and the number of people seeking tests has declined even more.

Bryan opened the drive-thru March 24, and it was originally located at Bryan LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St. In October, Bryan moved the operation to a former auto repair shop at 19th and O streets to provide an indoor setting during the winter months. All told, it has performed more than 20,500 tests at the drive-thru location.

When it started the drive-thru, there weren't many places in Lincoln outside of the hospital to get a COVID-19 test, and Bryan was doing about 75-80% of the testing in Lincoln.

Since then, Test Nebraska opened up a permanent site in Lincoln and many other companies have started providing COVID-19 testing options.