You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan Health staffer shares her COVID-19 journey
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan Health staffer shares her COVID-19 journey

Kris Meyer thinks she probably got sick during a spring break trip.

The registered nurse and risk management officer at Bryan Health went to Nashville, Tennessee, March 12-15 with her husband and two of her children.

By March 18, she had a cough, sore throat, body aches and a fever of 101 degrees.

She went to the doctor and was tested for the flu and other respiratory diseases, but all results came back negative.

Coronavirus was in its early stages in Nebraska at that point and hadn't yet reared its head in Lincoln. In fact, the first confirmed case of the disease didn't come until March 20.

Lincoln hospitals spell out treatment of COVID-19 patients

But Jensen knew she likely had the disease, even though she couldn't get tested. At that point, she said, Bryan had about seven COVID-19 testing kits, and they were reserved for people who were hospitalized and seriously ill.

So she was told to go home and self-isolate, something that wasn't easy in a house with several other people.

But she sequestered herself in a bedroom, keeping herself busy reading books, watching shows, corresponding with family and playing online games. She also worked from home when she could.

A week after getting sick, Jensen was finally able to get tested when Bryan opened its drive-thru testing clinic. But it still took six more days to get the official diagnosis that she was indeed one of Lincoln's first COVID-19 patients.

Jensen said she did not fear the diagnosis. In fact, it was a relief to get the positive test. But she did worry about who she might have exposed to the disease.

"My biggest fear, honestly, was who did I infect not knowing I was sick," she said.

The harrowing story of Lincoln's first case of community-spread COVID-19, recovered and happily back home

Getting the positive test didn't make things any easier, though.

By that time, her symptoms had grown to include extreme fatigue, weakness, light-headedness, a racing heart rate and a loss of smell and taste.

"I have never slept as much as I did during that time," Jensen said.

Then on Day 16, she said she experienced "eight hours of euphoria" where she felt really good and assumed she was on the road to getting better.

However, another test a day later showed she was still positive for the disease, and she was again not feeling well.

By Day 20, she agreed to be hospitalized because her symptoms weren't improving. It turned out she had undiagnosed anemia, although doctors told her her symptoms were all due to COVID-19 and not any underlying issues.

A few days later, on Easter, she wound up in the emergency room with what turned out to be a "very angry and painful" blood clot in her arm.

Over the next few days, she finally started feeling better, and she got negative tests on days 31 and 34 of her illness.

91-year-old COVID-19 patient released from CHI St. Elizabeth

After five weeks, Jensen was finally able to leave quarantine and start the process of going back to her life, which hasn't been easy.

She still hasn't been able to work a full day, and "I'm not consistently getting better each day, which is frustrating," she said.

She's been trying to build her stamina and core strength, which she said she surprisingly lost a lot of.

"I was very active, hardworking and a healthy person prior to March 18," Jensen said. "And for over a month, I was very sick."

As bad as the experience was, she does feel fortunate. None of her family members got sick, nor did any of the people from work she had been around before experiencing symptoms.

Jensen said she agreed to tell her story because she wants people to realize how serious the disease is.

"I don't want anyone to go through what my family did or experience the heartache that other families have," she said.

Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News