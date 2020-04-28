Bryan Health staffer shares her COVID-19 journey

Jensen said she did not fear the diagnosis. In fact, it was a relief to get the positive test. But she did worry about who she might have exposed to the disease.

"My biggest fear, honestly, was who did I infect not knowing I was sick," she said.

Getting the positive test didn't make things any easier, though.

By that time, her symptoms had grown to include extreme fatigue, weakness, light-headedness, a racing heart rate and a loss of smell and taste.

"I have never slept as much as I did during that time," Jensen said.

Then on Day 16, she said she experienced "eight hours of euphoria" where she felt really good and assumed she was on the road to getting better.

However, another test a day later showed she was still positive for the disease, and she was again not feeling well.

By Day 20, she agreed to be hospitalized because her symptoms weren't improving. It turned out she had undiagnosed anemia, although doctors told her her symptoms were all due to COVID-19 and not any underlying issues.

A few days later, on Easter, she wound up in the emergency room with what turned out to be a "very angry and painful" blood clot in her arm.