 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Health sees surge in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Bryan Health sees surge in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan Health official expressed some concern Tuesday about a rising number of hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said the sharp uptick in patients at the health system's two campuses is "a little concerning to us."

Ravenscroft said Tuesday that Bryan has 31 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom are from Lancaster County. That's up from 18 total patients and nine from Lancaster County at the hospital on Friday. Bryan's hospitalization numbers for Tuesday alone are now equal to the combined citywide numbers on Friday.

State moving to Phase 4 of reopening as case, hospital numbers rise

Bryan hasn't seen that many COVID-19 patients in the hospital since June 1, he said.

"Obviously things are ticking up here," Ravenscroft said.

Of those 31 patients, nine are in intensive care and five are on ventilators. Those are both levels that haven't been seen since early June.

Bryan officials: Get a flu shot before Halloween

Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in Lancaster County having been driven in large part by cases among college students and other young people, those being hospitalized are much older. In fact, the average age of those hospitalized at Bryan has increased significantly this month, to 68. Last month the average age was 60. In July, it was 54.

Ravenscroft said the increase "is to be expected somewhat," and is a logical consequence of students returning to school and college campuses and people gathering over Labor Day.

However, he said the timing couldn't be much worse, with the city "on the precipice" of flu season and worries about the two diseases converging and putting a strain on the local health system.

"We were anxious about this time of year," Ravenscroft said, "and it's playing out a little bit right now."

"Mask. Mask. Mask," he said. "Get your flu shot."

25 COVID-19 cases linked to Ashland nursing home
UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: All your flu shot questions, answered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News