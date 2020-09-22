Bryan Health sees surge in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan Health official expressed some concern Tuesday about a rising number of hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said the sharp uptick in patients at the health system's two campuses is "a little concerning to us."

Ravenscroft said Tuesday that Bryan has 31 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom are from Lancaster County. That's up from 18 total patients and nine from Lancaster County at the hospital on Friday. Bryan's hospitalization numbers for Tuesday alone are now equal to the combined citywide numbers on Friday.

Bryan hasn't seen that many COVID-19 patients in the hospital since June 1, he said.

"Obviously things are ticking up here," Ravenscroft said.

Of those 31 patients, nine are in intensive care and five are on ventilators. Those are both levels that haven't been seen since early June.

Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in Lancaster County having been driven in large part by cases among college students and other young people, those being hospitalized are much older. In fact, the average age of those hospitalized at Bryan has increased significantly this month, to 68. Last month the average age was 60. In July, it was 54.